A GENERATIVE APPROACH TO SIMULATING WATERCOLOR PAINTS

The steps so far will produce a shape that has somewhat soft edges all around. In order to give the border sharp edges in some areas and soft edges in others, we can assign different levels of "variance" to each line segment. Segments with high variance will undergo large changes in each mutation round, and segments with low variance will undergo small changes. When a segment is split into two child segments, those children can inherit the parent's variance. Of course, the variance needs to decrease somewhat, and it's also a good idea to slightly randomize what variance each child gets assigned. With this change in place, the blobs look more interesting: